INFINIX Nigeria Begins Black Friday Sales, Win A Trip To Qatar Promo Still on

Want a lifetime opportunity to see the football stars you’ve always admired? Won’t you love to make history attending the first world Cup held in an Arab Nation? Would you like to experience the 2022 FIFA World Cup games live in Qatar? If your answer to these questions is yes, then this opportunity is for you.

Infinix Nigeria wants you to experience all of these and even more and that’s why they’re offering you an all-expense paid trip to Qatar, isn’t that beautiful?

To qualify for #InsideQatarWithInfinix, all you have to do is buy their latest smartphone, Zero 20 from now till November 25th 2022 and stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Qatar while the runners up will experience a holiday at a private resort in Lagos.

The Infinix zero 20 smartphone is the first and only device in the world with a 60mp OIS front camera, a 108MP triple rear camera which allows one to push their creative limits. Hurry up, don’t be caught sleeping, head over to any Infinix-authorized store and buy the Zero 20 for your chance to see the big stars in Qatar. The Zero 20 smartphone goes for N245,900.

Not only that, Infinix has also announced the start of its black Friday sale which will run from now till Saturday, November 26th 2022. Get up to N20,000 discount, when you buy any of these smartphones:

Zero X, Zero X Pro, NOTE 12 (128+4), HOT 12i (64+4, 64+3), HOT 2, Smart 6 (3G,4G)

Not only that, you’ll get 15 months phone warranty

40% discount on cost of broken screen replacement

Free Phone backup at 3Hub and Micro station only

NOTE: you can only enjoy the black Friday sales and benefits when you buy only from an Infinix-authorized store. Take advantage of Santa Infinix and buy that smartphone you’ve been eying all year.

To keep up with more details and news from Infinix Nigeria, follow them across their social media pages:

#InsideQatarWithInfinix #ExploreQatarWithZero20