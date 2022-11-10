Infinix Nigeria Rewards Winners With N300,000 Worth Of Pocket Money Allowance In Their End Of Summer Promo

People are about to enjoy the ember season thanks to Infinix Nigeria. The smartphone brand rewarded winners of its End of Summer Promo with N300,000 each.

The promo which ran from 16th September 2022 to 6th of October 2022 had consumers buy any of Infinix Smart 6, Hot 12 or Note 12 smartphone at any authorized retail store at a discounted price and qualify to win.

Infinix has shown their fans that they can be trusted to keep their word. The winners were delighted with the cash prize and other gifts and they happily posed for pictures.

Infinix has got more in stock for users of their smartphones this season, to keep up with more details about how to participate and win, follow them on their social media pages

Stay tuned to all of the latest updates and you can win big.