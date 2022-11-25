Inflation: Sachet Water Producers Announce Price Increase To N300 Per Bag

The National Executive Council of the Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) have announced the increase in the price of “Pure Water” to N300 per bag.

The association disclosed this in a press briefing on Wednesday by its national president, Clementina Ativie.

In a video of the announcement that went viral, Ativie explained that the increment was due to inflation, the current prices of material and Nigeria’s economic situation.

She stated that the development has affected that the cost of production which “has gone far beyond what we can bear.”

Ativie said, “in order to save our industry, to still remain in business and to produce water for Nigerians , we have decided to increase our water to N300 per bag, No extra. One bag for one bag”.

ATWAP had increased the price of a bag of pure water to N200 on November 11, 2021.