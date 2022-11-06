Insecurity: Buhari Seeks Ethnic, Religious Tolerance Among Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked Nigerians to entrench ethnic and religious tolerance in their domains to foster peace and unity in the country, following the spate of insecurity confronting the nation.

Buhari gave the charge on Sunday at the end of a two-day official visit to Nasarawa State for an inspection of the ongoing construction works at the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute, Lafia, which began on August 1, 2022.

The President who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, stated that the Federal Government decided to build the AMEDI, Lafia because of its commitment to the development of agriculture and to guarantee food security across the nation.

He expressed confidence that the agricultural institute which is being built by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, will in no distant time emerge as a centre of excellence that would enable Nigeria to become a hub for agro-allied technologies.

He said, “I am urging all Nigerians to always tolerate each other, embrace one another and work towards the peace, unity and development of the country. We should entrench ethnic and religious tolerance so as to achieve a common goal of making our country great.

“I want to commend the Executive Vice-Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Professor Mohammed Sani-Haruna, for the work he has been doing across the country. I also want to thank the Nasarawa State Government for all the support they have given us since the project commenced.

“It is a good pleasure for me to be here physically. The groundbreaking ceremony was done in August, now I am here to see the tremendous progress that has been made since that time, and By God’s grace, AMEDI Lafia will be commissioned before the end of this administration.”