Insecurity: FG Installs CCTV On Abuja-Kaduna Train

The Federal Government has reportedly commenced the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras on the train coaches at the Idu rail station as a result of the suspension of the Abuja-Kaduna rail services.

Mu’azu Sambo, the minister of transportation, had earlier announced that the train services, which had been suspended since March following terrorist attacks and kidnappings on the Abuja-Kaduna train, would soon resume.

According to reports that surfaced last week, some contractors attempted to install the cameras and trackers at the Idu rail station but were unsuccessful.

On the other hand, it was noted on Tuesday that the Idu station had two of the original three cameras fixed.

Additionally, it was noted that individuals who were probably contractors were busy mounting cameras on the coaches.

“They are mounting the DMU on the other side. They are fixing three cameras on each coach, making it six. There used to be four cameras on each coach but they put three there – two cameras by the side and one at the center,” a source within the Idu rail station told The Punch.