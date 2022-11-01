InsideQatarWithInfinix : Buy Infinix Zero 20, Stand A Chance To Win An All-Expense Paid Trip To Qatar

On Saturday 29th October 2022, Infinix marked the kickoff of Inside Qatar World Cup Experience. The Inside Qatar world cup experience is an initiative by peel Aston global and several partners to give the Nigerian public the tailored fun and excitement before, during and after the world cup in Qatar 2022.

To add fun to the kickoff event, brand sponsored beach lovers participated in a beach soccer tournament where they challenged one another for a cash prize of N100,000. The tournament was in freestyle format and after three games and a tightly contested final match, Team Infinix and Team Stanbic IBTC emerged winner and first runner up respectively.

The cash prize was shared between both teams as the games ended on a friendly note. After the games, the night life faithfuls trouped into the beach to enjoy some good music from the guest DJ and Hype man.

The event held at the Good Beach Victoria Island, Lagos, Dominos and Coldstone were on ground to ensure everyone ate to their satisfaction. The Good Beach will be the viewing center for all world cup matches in Lagos and going from the excitement at the launch event, it promises to be great fun for fans of football all month long.

Infinix at the kickoff event launched a sales promotion to the public. Customers who purchase their latest smartphone, Zero 20 from November 1st 2022- November 25th 2022 stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Qatar while the runners up will experience a holiday in Lagos.

The Infinix zero 20 smartphone is the first and only device in the world with a 60mp OIS front camera, a 108MP triple rear camera which allows one push their creative limits.

There you have it people, head over to any infinix store and buy the Zero 20 for your chance to see the big stars in Qatar.

