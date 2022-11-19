Instagram Dancer Jane Mena Welcomes First Child With Husband

Instagram influencer Jane Mena and her husband have welcomed their first child.

The dancer had announced on November 8 that she was expecting a new baby.

She flaunted her baby bump while playing on the beach with her husband.

Today, she revealed through a post on Instagram that there is a new addition to the union.

She wrote: “A journey that started with both of us has now brought a little addition.”

ALSO READ: I’ll Be Contesting As President Of Nigeria – Hanks Anuku

Her fans and colleagues have sent congratulatory messages to her.

Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham wrote: “Yaaay, Olorun Oshey”

Skit maker Nasiru Bolaji also sent his congratulatory message. He wrote: “Congratulations ❤️”