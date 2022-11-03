‘It’s An Insult To Mention Funke Akindele’s Name In My Presence’ – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, told his supporters that it is insulting to mention the name of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos gubernatorial running mate Funke Akindele in his presence.

Mr. Tinubu stated this at a political outing in Lagos on Wednesday after his supporters had sung a campaign song, describing Ms. Akindele as a political ‘ant’ compared to Mr. Tinubu’s anointed candidate Mr. Sanwo-Olu.

“Who is Funke Akindele before Sanwo-Olu of Lagos? She is an ant,” the supporters sang.

“Don’t even bother to mention her name in my presence. It is an insult. It is disrespectful,” Mr. Tinubu said in disdain.