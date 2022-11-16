I’ve Drafted Amendment Bill To Restructure Nigeria – Atiku Reveals

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, announced on Wednesday that a draft amendment bill for the restructuring of Nigeria is complete and will be introduced to the National Assembly on the first day of the 10th Assembly’s session, next year, as an executive bill.

Despite his decision to withhold the paper for the time being, Alhaji Abubakar added that Nigerians should rest easy knowing that problems like resource control, which is still a hot topic in the restructuring debate, as well as devolution and state police, are on the horizon.

Speaking to members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE, at the Marriot Hotel, Lagos, the PDP presidential candidate explained that both the amendment bill and his five point agenda which he tagged ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’, is a product of wide consultation and expert advice.

He revealed that he assembled a team of experts with whom he had series of sessions to branstorm on pathways for Nigeria’s return to greatness.

According to Abubakar, “in preparing the draft restructuring amendment bill, what I did was to assemble a team of lawyers who are some of the best in the country. I picked lawyers from each of the six geo-political zones so that each zone would have representation and a sense of belonging in what we were packaging for Nigerians and also to take into account the interests of each component part of the country.

“What they have come up with after series of sessions is a draft bill that is ready as I speak to you. The bill is ready and it would be presented to the National Assembly on the first day of their sitting after inauguration.

“Mind you, the process of amending the constitution involves the Executive, the National Assembly and the state houses of assembly. So, on the first day of sitting, I will present the bill.

“The bill will cut across all spheres of restructuring, and resource control is accommodated in it.”