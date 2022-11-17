Iyabo Ojo Clears Air On Her Dating Married Man

Actress Iyabo Ojo has cleared the air on the misconception of being romantically involved with a married Igbo man.

The beautiful actress cum businesswoman and single mum clarified this while responding to a fan’s inquiry about her new lover.

“My new man is not someone’s husband” Iyabo Ojo replied to the curious fan who asked “hope he is not a married man”.

The actress hinted at being in a relationship hours ago in an Instagram post where she credited her mystery lover for her glowing skin and happiness.

She stated that she has finally been captured by an Igbo man.

Appreciating him, she thanked him for loving her so much and for lifting her spirit.

“Thanks, Obim for loving me so much & lifting my spirit…. Chai this Yoruba girl’s heart had finally been captured by an Igbo man”.

