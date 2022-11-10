JUST IN: Three Feared Dead As Stadium To Host Sports Festival Collapses

Three persons have been feared dead as a section of the Stephen Keshi Stadium under construction collapsed on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

According to reports gathered, the incident happened at about 1:20 pm as a section of the indoor sports hall and shooting range of the stadium, which is to play host to the National Sports Festival scheduled to start on November 28, 2022, collapsed leaving many in critical condition.

It can be recalled that in 2018 during the Senior African Athletics Championship hosted by Delta State, a newly constructed overhead tank collapsed at the same venue.

Meanwhile, members of the press who attempted to get a clearer view of the incident were manhandled by touts working on the directive of the Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Mr Tonobok Okowa.