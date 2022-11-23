Justin Dean Slams Ex-Wife, Korra Obidi For Celebrating Their Divorce (Video)

Justin Dean has slammed Nigerian-American dancer, and ex-wife, Korra Obidi for celebrating their divorce.

It was earlier reported that Korra had taken to social media to celebrate her divorce from him.

Faulting her, Justin opined that divorce isn’t something to be celebrated, because it’s a sign of failure.

READ ALSO: Korra Obidi Celebrates As She Finalises Her Divorce With Husband

He, however, stated that he isn’t advising anyone to stay in a toxic or unhappy marriage, but they shouldn’t celebrate, being divorce.

“Marriage is something that should be a do or a die affair. When people get divorce, that’s nothing to celebrate, that’s failure and I hate failure. So if you are celebrating a divorce, personally I think that it means everyone loses.

I am not saying you should stay in a toxic relationship and unhappy marriage”.

Watch video below: