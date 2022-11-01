Kano APC Meeting Turns Bloody As Reps Majority Leader Attacks Deputy Guber. Candidate

A high-level meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano on Monday turned bloody as the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa attacked the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Murtala Garo.

The meeting, held at the residence of the Deputy Governor Nasir Gawuna, was organised to review the successes and failures recorded during the visit of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The incident occurred when Mr Doguwa, who was not invited to the meeting, went to see the chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas.

According to DAILY NIGERIAN, upon arrival at the venue, Mr Doguwa began complaining that he was sidelined by the party leaders on matters pertaining to funds, but only invited to execute difficult party assignments.

“Alhassan Doguwa first engaged the deputy governor in a verbal attack before turning to Murtala Garo. He complained that Murtala ordered his boys to cover his picture on the party’s banners during Tinubu’s visit, while in reality Murtala had no hand in that,” a source said.

“At that moment, Murtala attempted to call him to order, rebuked him for his unruly behaviour and reminded him about how he abused his (Murtala’s) parents the previous night during a meeting in his (Doguwa’s) residence at Kwankwasiyya City.”

Infuriated by Mr Garo’s challenge, Mr Doguwa grabbed the deputy governor’s tea cup and threw it at Mr Garo.

It was gathered that in an attempt to deflect the attack with his hand, the shards of broken glass cup hit Mr Garo on his hand and injured him.

However, the meeting ended after the incident, with the deputy governor warning Mr Doguwa to stay clear of his house.