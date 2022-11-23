Keep Your Virginity Till Marriage – Biodun Okeowo Advises Daughter

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, widely known as Omoborty, has urged her daughter to keep her virginity till marriage.

This motherly advice is coming days after popular fashion model, and socialite Maliya Michael revealed her controversial thoughts on virginity.

Maliya, during a recent interview with actress Susan Pwajok, disclosed that being a virgin at 25 is not an achievement but an embarrassment.

According to her, a lady maintaining her virginity is a flex when she is still young and not as an adult.

She added that most people arguing otherwise haven’t achieved anything in their careers and education.

Reacting to Maliya’s claim, Biodun Okeowo pleaded with her 18-year-old daughter not to listen to such comments but keep her virginity.

She wrote: “My daughter if you are seeing this post don’t mind her oh. Keeping your virginity till the day you say ‘I do’ is not shameful.”