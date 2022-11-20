Kizz Daniel Recounts Painful Experience Of Losing Son

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, widely known as Kizz Daniel, has shared the painful experience of losing his son, Jamal.

In 2021, the Laye crooner announced the birth of his triplet with his baby mama but lost one of the boys after four days.

However, Kizz Daniel, in a recent interview shared online, revealed that the death of his child compelled him to stop producing music for a period of 8 months to a year.

According to him, losing a child is a wild experience adding that he stayed at home and cried every time.

He said: “I didn’t produce music for like a year, yeah, for like eight months I couldn’t recall it. So I was just at home, which is I cried every time, I just cried, it was crazy.”