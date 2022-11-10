Kogi Now Safest State In Nigeria – Deputy Gov.

Kogi State deputy governor, Edward Onoja, has boasted that Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration has successfully dealt with insecurity, kidnapping, criminals and criminalities, making the state the safest in Nigeria.

Onoja stated this while declaring open a meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum Media and Communications Programmes Steering Committee with Commissioners for Information of All Progressives Congress states that was held in Lokoja, the state capital on Thursday.

Onoja, who represented the state governor, Yahaya Bello, stated that the determination of the governor to eradicate all forms of criminalities in the state, inform the national and numerous international awards won by him on security, with the recent awards presented by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa, an indication that the efforts on security are paying off.

The deputy governor disclosed, “the Bello-led administration was able to achieve the most secure state status feat through the making of the traditional rulers and all critical stakeholders part of the security architecture of security in the state.

“Upon assumption of office, education and health topped the thematic areas of this administration. We are happy to inform you about the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology Osara, achieved even in a depressed economy, is one that underscores our priority in education.”