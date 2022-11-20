Korra Obidi Celebrates As She Finalises Her Divorce With Husband

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has expressed her excitement as she finalises her divorce from her American husband, Justin Dean.

The dancer took to social media to celebrate her victory and freedom.

Despite the divorce, Korra stated that she is opened to moving on in peace with her ex, for the sake of the children.

Speaking about her future love, Korra said that this wouldn’t be the end of the road for her as she is still looking for love.

For her, love is a beautiful thing and she wouldn’t allow her past experience deter her.

“I just want us to cheers to victory. I am not going to say what I am not supposed to say because some details are confidential.

“However, this is going to be a cheers to the future, to victory and success in the future. Cheers to the past things, to moving on and to new beginnings. Finalized divorce!!!

“I am a free woman and hopefully moving on in peace for the sake of my children. This wouldn’t be the end of the road for me love wise.

“I’m still looking for love, love is a beautiful thing and I will not allow this experiences deter me from finding true love.

Divorced!!!!”

Watch video below: