Kwam 1 Releases Gospel Song To Celebrate Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, has just released a surprise gospel song ‘Mo Gbohun Olorun’ for the birthday celebration of popular and controversial Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church aka SPAC Nation, Pastor Adegboyega excitedly announced the release of the gospel track moments ago on Instagram

Expressing his gratitude to K1 for honoring him with the song, Pastor Tobi Gboyega, shared a snippet of the song dedicated to him and wrote: “Woke up to this surprise song release by @kwam1_official. People are sending me this, wow! (This is just a short part of the song).

“Alhaji just did a gospel song! The scriptures he read here are amazingly powerful!!! think you should listen to the full version on Apple music and YouTube (the link is in my bio).“

“Didn’t see this coming, he did this out of love, the great man he is goes beyond religion. The song talks about: Mo gbohun olorun mi hear the voice of my God) He assures..that he protects me.. The song is for everyone. It’s a great birthday surprise. Didn’t see it coming. ‘Mo Gbohun Olorun by K1 De Ultimate on Apple music.”

