KWASU VC, Prof. Akanbi Dies After Undisclosed Illness

The Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Mustapha Akanbi, is dead.

The KWASU Registrar, Mrs. Kikelomo Salle, confirmed this in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday.

She said Akanbi died on Sunday after a protracted illness.

”We urge everyone to remember his immediate and extended family, and the university in prayers in this very trying time.

”Burial arrangement will be announced soon,” Salle said.