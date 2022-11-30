Lady Raises Alarm After Receiving Four N500 Notes With Same Serial Number

A lady has drawn the attention of the public on social media to an incident where she received from her neighbor, N500 bills with the same serial numbers.

In her video post published by Instablog, she cautioned people to be careful and vigilant, because she believes the notes in her possession were adulterated.

“Hello everyone, make sure you check the money you collect, whether the bank or Pos, ATM stand.

“This is the money my neighbor collected today. You can see, the same numbers. You can imagine,” She stated.