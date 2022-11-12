Lady Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon Is A DSS Staff Member – Sources

The lady who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on Thursday has been identified as Adetutu Adedokun, a Department of State Services staff member.

According to Channels Television, sources in the office revealed that Adedokun was said to be an unarmed combat instructor. It was also said that she recently got engaged.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Thursday, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the taxi driver claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiancé before alighting from the car and jumping into the lagoon.

ALSO READ: Woman Plunges Into Lagos Lagoon After Argument With Fiancé

Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that the search and rescue team was still on the water trying to locate the body.

Adedokun, who is in her late 30s, was also said to have received a letter of commendation from the Director General of DSS as the best-unarmed combat operative in her set a few months ago.

The victim’s fiancé was also reported to have proposed to her a few weeks ago.