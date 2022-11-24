Lagos Diverts Vehicular Movement For Saturday’s APC Rally

Owing to the presidential and governorship rallies of the All Progressives Congress scheduled to hold on Saturday at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, the Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion from some routes within the state.

The Ministry of Transportation, in a press release signed by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, on Wednesday, advised residents of the state to plan their movement on the day of the rallies.

The commissioner for transportation advised residents to plan their movement around the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Funsho Williams Avenue and Alhaji Masha areas in Surulere.

He said that traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Lagos Island will be diverted to the Express Lanes at Barracks bus stop for people going to Costain, Apapa, Ijora, Victoria Island, Lagos Island, and off to Olumegbon for people going to New Lagos/Surulere areas.

Oladeinde revealed that human and vehicular movements around the affected areas would be regulated as there would be series of traffic diversions for safety and security management purposes.