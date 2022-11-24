Lauretta Onochie’s Appointment Pleases Us, Says Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, has hailed the appointment of Lauretta Onochie as the Chairman, Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Director General, Strategic Planning and Implementation, Ambassador Chiemelu Obizoba disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, describing the choice as fitting.

The statement read, “The gladdening news came to us very pleasing because, appointment of a no-nonsense personality like Onochie is undoubtedly putting a round peg in a round hole.

Read also: Buhari Appoints Lauretta Onochie As NDDC Chairperson

“As a bonafide daughter of the oil-rich region, she knows where the shoe pinches the people and, as digital and social media aide of President Muhammadu Buhari for over seven years now, she is groomed enough to know the mindset of the President and his vision and mission for the good of the Niger Delta people.

“To us, we are glad and we congratulate the new Board Chairman, Lauretta Onochie, and thank President Muhammadu Buhari for making one of our own and our fantastic mentor fit for the top position.

“It is our hope and belief that the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, and other members of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly will consider and confirm President’s choice of Lauretta Onochie as substantial Chairman of the NDDC Board without delay.”