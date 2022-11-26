Lewandoski Scores First Ever World Cup Goal As Poland Defeat Saudi Arabia

Robert Lewandoski scored his first World Cup goal for Poland to help his country secure their first three points of the tournament after defeating Saudi Arabia 2-0 on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia went into the game full of belief after defeating Argentina in their first group game.

But Poland took the lead in the 35th minute through Piotr Zielinski’s roofed finish.

Barcelona forward Lewandowski ensured that Poland took a big step towards the last 16 in Qatar when he rolled home in the 82nd minute after being gifted the ball by Abdulelah Al-Malki.

With the win, Poland pushed Saudi Arabia to second place and are now in first place in Group C, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina facing Mexico later on Saturday.