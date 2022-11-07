Liverpool Owners, FSG Put Anfield Club For Sale

Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group, have announced that the club is up for sale – and now a sea of investors will be keen to throw their hats in the ring to purchase the famous club.

A statement from FSG issued on Monday prompted a frenzy in the football world and read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”