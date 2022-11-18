Lola Omotayo Celebrates Psquare As They Turn 41

Lola Omotayo Okoye, the wife of Peter Okoye has penned a heartfelt message to celebrate Psquare on their birthday. The music duo turned 41 today, November 18th.

Describing them as her favorite twins in the world, she expressed how happy she is knowing that both of them have a deeper bond now than ever.

The mother of two rained powerful prayers on them.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite twins in the world, my dearest @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy I have to say, that my heart smiles knowing that both of you have a deeper bond now than ever. In the end, love and family over everything.

“May this day bring forth more blessings, more wisdom, happiness and successes. Together you are a movement a force, a vibe and an encapsulation of God’s beautiful creation. May God Almighty continue to give you both long life and good health and May you never turn your backs on one another ever again. We celebrate you both today and always. Happy Birthday, we love you”.