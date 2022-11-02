Man To Spend 8 Months In Jail For Stealing Doors Worth N805,000

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Wednesday, sentenced 47-year-old Adungba Taiwo to eight months imprisonment for stealing 34 pieces of iron doors valued at N805,000.

Although the convict, pleaded not guilty to the charge, the Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Adeyemi, in her judgement, gave the convict an option of N5,000 fine and ordered him to restitute N805,000 to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 22 at about 5:00 p.m. at Arima St. before Odo Eran, Ota.

Adaraloye stated that the convict collected 35 pieces of iron doors from the complainant with the intention to pay later.

“But instead of fulfilling the agreement between them, he converted the money to personal use,” he said.

He said the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.