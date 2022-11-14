Man. Utd Respond To Ronaldo’s Allegations In Interview With Piers Morgan

Manchester United has revealed that it is trying to establish the facts behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal great noted in the interview that he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag and felt “betrayed.”

So far, only excerpts have been released, and United says it will wait before deciding its next step.

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” said the Premier League club.

ALSO READ: Man. United Have Betrayed Me – Ronaldo Laments

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”