Many Feared Dead As Fire Razes Mikano Building In Lagos

A Mikano building on Adeola Odeku street, Victoria Island of Lagos, this morning was razed down by fire and has reportedly killed and injured many.

Different clips of the inferno trending online showed a Police Rapid Response Squad car burning in front of the building as thick smoke rose.

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has successfully put out the fire that gutted a building on Adeola Odeku street on Victoria Island.

The Agency said it received distressed calls of a fire outbreak at about 10.03 am on Tuesday, and rescue operations commenced almost immediately.

The spokesperson of the Agency, Amodu Shakiru, who confirmed the incident, said the Agency would communicate the details of the fire outbreak later.