Masari Weeps Before Lawmakers As He Presents N288.6bn Budget To State Assembly

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Tuesday wept while presenting the 2023 budget proposal of N288,633,257,963 to the state House of Assembly.

He stated, “As you are all aware, this is the last time I will stand here before the honourable members of the Katsina House of Assembly to present the draft budget for the Katsina State Government, so, I could be emotional in the course of presentation.”

The governor told the House that the budget was meant to complete ongoing projects in the state and initiate new ones that would be completed within the tenure of his administration.

Masari, while presenting the budget proposal, lost emotions and briefly wept.

The governor, who first reviewed the 2022 budget, alleged its performance was above average.