Minister Of Aviation, Sirika Vows To Continue Nigeria Air Project

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to going ahead with a national carrier despite the subsisting suit challenging the project.

The Minister revealed that aviation stakeholders and unions had more than enough time to participate in the process rather than wait till the project reached a substantial point to engage in legal suit to stall the project.

Sirika revealed that he personally engaged indigenous carriers to participate in the project including Air Peace, but they turned down the invitation stating that he wasn’t formal in his approach.

Sirika made this known during a stakeholders appreciation forum for the reconstruction of the Lagos airport runway 18L, on Tuesday.

He stated that he does not see the possibility of any court of competent jurisdiction erecting a road block to the emergence of the national carrier.

“I have been very transparent in the processes put in place to deliver the national carrier. If anyone wants to invest in a company, no one can stop them from investing. You can own a company 100 percent. If anyone wants to invest, why not ? We want foreign direct investment,” Sirika said.