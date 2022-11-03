Most Nigerians Are Emotionally Bankrupt – Pretty Mike

Popular businessman, Mike Nwogu, known widely as Pretty Mike, has declared that most Nigerians are emotionally bankrupt.

The controversial socialite took to his Instagram story to call out Nigerians for being emotionally bankrupt after the weird comments and takes he saw on social media following the demise of Ifeanyi Adeleke, Davido’s son.

ALSO READ: Fans React As Socialite, Pretty Mike Storms Event With ‘Fake Bishops’

He disclosed that he could walk with his head high after the unbelievable takes he saw on Instagram.

He wrote: “I think I’ve succeeded another day holding my head up on this Platform. Becos The amount of sad things I’ve had to read and watched since yesterday, I’ll have to say, Most Nigerians are emotionally bankrupt.”