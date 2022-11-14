Mr Ibu’s Daughter Divorces Husband After 9 Months Of Marriage

Jasmine Okafor, the daughter of popular actor Mr. Ibu has announced a divorce from her husband of 9months.

The content creator revealed this on her Instagram page today.

According to her, she never knew that he was once married and that he had three grown-up kids.

Though admitting that their marriage was fun, she stated that his lie broke their union.

ALSO READ: Noble Igwe, Wife Chioma & Daughter Jasmine pose for New Family Photos

Jasmine disclosed that she found out about the lie from his mother, and it broke her.

“This was the best 9 months of my life! I have no regrets whatsoever! I just won’t settle asking you about this severally before we started! Finding out today from your num, really broke me! A foundation built upon a tiny lie won’t stand! I love how you loved me! Bur hate how you never mentioned your divorce nor kids to me! Moving on I don’t think I want anybody else! Just gonna love you from a distance”.