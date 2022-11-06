“My Bedrrom Affairs Shouldn’t Be A Yardstick For My Political Ambition” – Tonto Dikeh Replies Critics

The African Democratic Congress deputy governorship candidate for Rivers State, Tonto Dikeh has sent a message to critics of her political movement.

Tonto Dikeh who has been criticized by many for wanting to become a deputy governor yet not being able to manage her first marriage and a second romantic relationship, responded to the critics in a conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

According to the former actress, matters regarding her bedroom affairs have no relevance to her quest for a political career.

“You’re not ready for change, because you cannot be looking at my bedroom life, and tell me that I cannot change you. That’s irrelevant. If we’re having a marriage conversation, that can come up, but if we’re talking about leadership, that shouldn’t even be a yardstick.” Tonto Dikeh said.

Tonto Dikeh further said “I don’t want to say too much, but the truth is, we all know what we want. What if a husband has nothing for me? What if that’s not where I want life to carry me?

“There’s so many things that people should look at. What if I have said to myself, I do not ever want? I’m just saying, you know? What if a person has said to herself, I don’t want to ever get married, but I want to rule? So, I can’t do that because there’s no man beside me? We should be wise.

“I’m not scared of anything; I own my life with my chest. I am not ashamed of what I’ve been through, what I’m going to go through, or what I came out of. No!”