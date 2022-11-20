NDLEA Arrests Widow With 400g Of Cocaine Hidden In Footwear

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 56-year-old widow and mother of four, Mrs Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika.

She was nabbed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos while attempting to traffic 400g of cocaine concealed in her footwear to Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The suspect, who claims to be a businesswoman trading in adults and children wears on Lagos Island, was intercepted on Sunday 13th November, while trying to board a Qatar Airways flight going to Saudi Arabia via Doha.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy said, “Upon a critical examination of the pair of sandals she was wearing, two parcels of cocaine weighing 400grams were recovered from them.”