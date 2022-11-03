Netizens Drag Eniola Badmus For Monetizing Ifeanyi’s Death

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has gotten into trouble again for monetizing Ifeanyi’s death.

The controversial actress created uproar on social media when she used Davido’s son’s death as content on her YouTube channel.

Many who were quick to view the content before she took it down, accused the actress of using his death as a clickbait for her to earn money on YouTube and dragged her on social media.

Even after she took the video down, Nigerians have continued to disgrace her, with many pointing out the fact that Davido was one of her benefactors.

@Jennifer wrote, “Eniola so all the money wey David don dash you for this life isn’t enough. Eniola, so you are now using Ify’s death as content to earn money from your YouTube Channel.”

@Gracie_tosin wrote, “Eniola is a friend to none ooo. When she stops gaining from you,her friendship with you dies a natural death. They don’t call her “anywhere belle face” for nothing. She earned that name.”

@Odogwupremium_ebere wrote, “The comments on that YouTube video was bad enough. They put fire for her head . Cutie weldone too for calling her out 🙌so insensitive of her to have done that.”

@Temiladekvng wrote, “All throughout today I and my sister have been praying against unfriendly friends to chi and David and I can see God doing his thing they will all continue to mess up and get cut off in the mighty name of Jesus”

@Naomi247 wrote, “Beht what was she thinking? Must everything be about money for eniola? No wonder funke akindele distanced herself from her friendship! Very fake friend!”

@Ada_Sylva_ wrote, “Una no know say Eniola na anywhere belle face. Any friend that brings your problem to the internet even before you was never a friend. Na why she no get close friends again”

@Cdollarlegaccy wrote, “She will never be close to that family again … time for David to really look out for himself cos people can never show back love .. they only do it in your presence.. but ones you not there they become NEGLIGENT to things that concerns you”