NFF Hires Wrong Coaches, Fields Wrong Players For Nigeria – Amokachi

Former Nigerian forward Daniel Amokachi has disclosed that the Super Eagles are not doing well due to the appointment of the wrong coaches as well as calling up the wrong players into the team by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This is coming after the team’s poor showing against Portugal in an international friendly game, where the Super Eagles lost 4-0.

In an interview on Channels Television on Sunday, the former Everton star stated that it was too early to allow the current Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro go, saying that he should be provided with help wherever he needs it.

Amokachi also said that the coaches look inwards and pick local talents for the team, saying that it is a philosophy that has worked for the team on multiple occasions.

“When you look at the Portugal game, that tells you that we don’t even deserve to be there (World Cup).

“There are one two three different angles that you have to look at it, bringing in the right coach, bringing in the right players and get the right environment to play at.

“We always bring the wrong coaches to handle country like Nigeria; we always bring the wrong players,” Amokachi said during a Channels Television broadcast on Sunday.