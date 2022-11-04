Nicki Minaj Sends Condolence To Davido, Chioma

Famous American Rapper Nicki Minaj has sent her condolence to Nigerian Singer, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

The “Anaconda” singer sent her condolence message to the singer in a post on her Instagram story.

She wrote: “My deep condolences to Chioma & @davido during this time.”

She joins the list of many A-list entertainers that have sent their condolence to Davido.

Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died after drowning in a pool in his father’s house on the last day of October 2022.

The death has caused great grief to the parents of late Ifeanyi, the Adeleke family, Chioma’s family, and their loved ones.