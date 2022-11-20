Nigeria Has Gone From Failed State To Global Threat — Donald Duke

Former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, has expressed that Nigeria as a country has moved from being a failed state to a global threat.

Duke stated this on Saturday at the Front Foot Media Initiative’s roundtable discussion held in Ikeja, Lagos State, where he was a keynote speaker.

He lamented that the Nigerian system had been completely corrupted and stressed that no political party could get the country out of its current state.

The former governor also lampooned the Nigerian media which he said had lost its grip on holding the government of the day accountable, a situation he blamed on politicians having directly or indirectly taken over ownership of media organisations.

Also Read: Unqualified Persons Holding Government Positions Making Nigeria Unprogressive – Peter Obi

“The rot in the country is so deep that even trying to do the right thing is odd to many people.

“The only hope we can have is judicial reform. Judicial reform is more pertinent than political reform. One of the weaknesses in our nation is the justice system. Without justice, you will have no peace and unity,” Duke lamented.

“The system is so endemically corrupted; no political party can get us out of the rot. None of the politicians I see today can help us out of this.

“Nigeria has gone beyond a failed state; we are now becoming a global threat because we have the capacity to go anywhere,” he added.