Nigerian Youths In Dire Need Of Mentors – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said Nigeria needs leaders that will groom the young ones to take over leadership responsibilities from them as they leave office or move to other spheres of life.

Gbajabiamila noted the absence of such a transition in leadership remained a setback for the country’s growth.

He stressed there was an urgent need to correct the anomaly so that the country could have a pool of young leaders to draw from at any given time.

The Speaker made this known in Abuja on Saturday at the graduation of the first 74 trainees of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative held at the National Assembly.

The 74 beneficiaries were picked from over 4,000 applications received by the selection panel, having passed through rigorous screening.

The Speaker said, “I have always said the lack or failure of leaders to mentor the young ones is the bane of society. That is why we introduced the LMI, a robust programme to equip our young ones for the leadership tasks ahead, for governance and for the good of our country.”