Nigerians Shouldn’t Give Up On APC, We’ll Do Better – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked Nigerians not to give up on his party.

Tinubu made this appeal while speaking on Saturday at the burial ceremony of Grace Akeredolu, mother of Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, in Owo.

Tinubu promised that the APC would do better to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“Thank God we are alive. There might be weaknesses and inadequacies in expectations. No one wants failure,” the former governor of Lagos said.

“You cannot give up on us. We will do better. We will contribute to the improvement you might want.”

The presidential candidate said Akeredolu’s mother had a great legacy.

"She had the greatest legacy of a life full of achievements. Mama has given us the grace of the day that she will not be the one to bury us," he said.

“She had the greatest legacy of a life full of achievements.”