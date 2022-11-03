Nnamdi Kanu Heads To Supreme Court To Appeal Stay Of Execution Order

Embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, challenging the October 28, decision of the Court of Appeal which granted a stay of execution of its order discharging and acquitting him.

Recall that the Appellate Court had on October 13, 2022, ordered the release of Kanu, having quashed all the 15-count charges levelled against him by the Federal Government.

However, in response to the decision, the FG applied for a stay of execution of the judgement, which a three-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsamani granted.

In reaction to the development, Kanu through his legal team, led by Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, filed an appeal predicated on three grounds at the apex court.

By the appeal dated November 3, the appellant (Kanu) is seeking an order allowing the appeal, and set aside in its entirety, the decision of the Court of Appeal, made on October 28, 2022, staying the execution of the judgement delivered on October 13, 2022.

In addition, Kanu wants an order from the Supreme Court restoring the efficacy of the judgement of the court below which has not in any way been set aside by a higher court.