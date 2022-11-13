Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Accuses Malami Of Trying To Destroy Criminal Justice System

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami of trying to destroy the criminal justice system and judiciary in Nigeria.

IPOB made the remark while stressing that filing stressing that “filing dead charges” against Kanu was an affront against the court judgment ordering Kanu’s release.

Recall that the Federal Government had filed an amended seven-count charge against Kanu.

Condemning the move, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful in a statement on Sunday accused Malami of making a mockery of the judicial system.

Powerful said filing amended charges after the judgment of an Appeal Court was an affront to the ruling of the court.

Also Read: Why You Can’t Re-Arraign Me – Nnamdi Kanu Tells FG

The statement reads partly:” We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU, condemn the rumored new amended charge filed by Malami and his cohorts against our indefatigable Kanu, even after the Court of Appeal has discharged and acquitted him of all criminal allegations.

“This is a clear indication that Malami is really a quota system SAN who have no business or knowledge near the legal profession.

“Our Simple understanding and knowledge is that the judgement of the court is a problem to Malami and APC Government, no wonder, under Malami reign as the Chief law officer of the Federation, he has been rated among the most corrupt legal officer and his Ministry is presently entangled in plethora of corruption allegations that bothers on embezzlement of public fund.

“If Malami the Attorney General likes let him go to his native Kebbi state and file fresh charges in a sharia court against our indefatigable leader KANU, he is not only wasting his time, he is making a mockery of purported legal training and the Judiciary of Nigeria.

“The era of filing frivolous charges against KANU is gone and gone forever.”