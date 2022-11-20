Nnamdi Kanu Is Ready For You, Will Continue To Win – IPOB Tells Malami

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that the legal team of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is prepared to answer the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami in any law court.

IPOB made the statement while pointing out that its leader would keep defeating Malami.

The Federal High Court in Abuja’s decision to postpone Kanu’s trial indefinitely prompted a response from IPOB.

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the trial indefinitely, pending the resolution of the Federal Government’s appeal against the October 13 judgment of the Court of Appeal that discharged Kanu of the terrorism charges.

The Federal Government’s appeal seeking reversal of the Court of Appeal judgment is pending before the Supreme Court.

Reacting, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Saturday commended Kanu’s counsels, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Mike Ozekhome, for their efforts.

A statement by Powerful reads: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably lead by the Prophet, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU wish to recognize the high level of preparedness demonstrated by our legal team in answering the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami wherever he calls Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB in the Nigeria court system.

“Both the Lead Counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome and Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s most trusted, reported that the judge told Malami and his goons that both the first case and the second undocumented case are adjourned to await the hearing and final determination of the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court during their last appearance at Hon. Justice Binta Nyako’s High Court, Abuja on Monday, November 14, 2022.

“We also recognize that these two leaders work with a whole host of brilliant lawyers who work tirelessly behind the scenes and upfront in the courts to defend our leader and our movement.

“Malami was further admonished by the court that the former case and even the new one have both been prohibited from being heard for the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in any court.

“So, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) recognize these successes and winnings and want to congratulate our legal team for their act of bravery in the face of Nigeria government’s intimidation and threats. We recognize the legal team for their continued doggedness in their fight with the monster called Nigeria.”