No Life Lost As Fire Guts NYSC Headquarters In Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) building in Abuja was raised by on Friday morning.

After emergency teams successfully put out the fire, the commission disclosed that no life was lost in the sudden fire outbreak as it was limited to the third floor of the edifice.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Press Relations, Eddy Megwa, on Friday.

He disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory and Federal Fire Service Departments immediately put out the fire when the incident occurred at about 7.30 am.

Megwa also revealed that the affected floor is occupied by Planning, Research, and Statistics as well as the General Service Department, with the fire affecting only a particular room with electronic gadgets.

ALSO READ: Fire Guts Tejuosho Market

He said, “Fortunately enough, no life was lost and all vital documents were promptly evacuated and safeguarded.

“The management of the scheme heartily appreciates the Federal and FCT Fire Service Departments for their prompt response, which minimised the effect of the incident.

“Management also appreciates all security agencies for the invaluable roles they played during the unfortunate incident,” it added.