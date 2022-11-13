Nollywood Actor Bolanle Ninalowo Gifts Wife Multimillion Naira House In U.S

Famous Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has acquired a multimillion naira house for his wife, Bunmi, in the United States of America.

He announced the purchase via Instagram. He showed off the house gift for his wife while promising to get her another in a high-end environment.

He wrote: “God deeeeeeeed. Next am buying her a house in Beverly hills. I stee dey work keh Maka,” he wrote.

The actor has recently also gone on social media to shower praises on his wife and dish out relationship advice for couples, noting that no real relationship is perfect.

