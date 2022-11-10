NPC To Employ 37,000 Workers For 2023 Census In Kwara, Opens Recruitment Portal

The National Population Commission says 37,000 workers are required for the 2023 Population and Housing Census in Kwara.

Abdulrasak Gidado, the NPC federal commissioner in Kwara, disclosed this during a news conference on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Mr Gidado stated that the online recruitment portal for the 2023 Population and Housing Census opened on October 28 and would close after two months, by December 28.

He further said that the NPC received 7,000 applicants as of November 5.

“The need to be fair and transparent in the recruitment process has led the commission to introduce the online e-recruitment portal and train officers that will supervise the recruitment process. I am happy to inform the people of Kwara that the commission, through the online recruitment process,” the NPC commissioner said.

ALSO READ: Cute Abiola Resigns From Navy, Becomes Special Assistant To Kwara Governor

Mr Gidado stated that to ensure a fair, efficient and transparent recruitment selection process, NPC would, in addition to the existing team at the state level, constitute an LGA Recruitment Team (LRRT).

The team would comprise three persons: a comptroller (chairperson), one NPC staff with an NPC file number (as desk officer/secretariat) and a local government official.

The commissioner explained that the State Recruitment Review Team (SRRT), already profiled, will train the LRRT in conjunction with officers sent from the headquarters.

He said the Local Government Recruitment Team would work to ensure that prospective applicants in difficult terrains and areas with no network coverage have the opportunity to apply to serve as census officers.

Mr Gidado said that the Headquarters Recruitment Team (HRT), in conjunction with State Recruitment Review Team (SRRT), would train the LRRT and monitor the recruitment exercise in the LGAs.