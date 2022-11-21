Ogun Government Solicits For N30b Loan From Moneybags

In a bid to fund Ogun States’ agric-based cargo airport, the State government has sought to raise N30 billion in new debt capital from private investors.

According to reports, documents revealed during the weekend shows that the government opened an application list for private investors to subscribe to a N30 billion five-year bond under a special purpose vehicle known as BOFT Infrastructure SPV Limited.

The N30 billion bond has a tenor of five years with prospective coupon range of between 16.00 per cent and 16.50 per cent. Minimum subscription is N10 million.

The bond is backed up by an irrevocable standing payment order (ISPO) on Ogun State’s statutory allocation account with the federal government, meaning that funding for the bond repayment and coupon shall automatically be deducted from the state’s federal allocation.

The bond issue, being marketed exclusively to high networth individual and institutional investors, is being undertaken through a book building method- a selective issuance process under which preliminary bids by qualified investors are aggregated to determine the final coupon and other issuance details.

Reports on the prospectus also showed that the net proceeds of the bond will be used to fund the Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport and other identified projects in the state.

The government had incorporated the special purpose vehicle to raise capital through private company bond issuance for the completion of the airport project.

According to the government, the project would serve as a center for transit of goods locally and internationally and will be absorbed into the Special Agric Processing Zone and Logistics Hub at Sagamu Interchange to serve industries and businesses once completed

Ogun State, the projects’ guuarantor is currently rated Bbb+ by Agusto & Co while the BOFT Infrastructure SPV Limited Bond has been assigned an A rating by Agusto & Co.

The application list for the investors is scheduled to close this weekend.