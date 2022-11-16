Ooni’s Former In-Law Arraigned For Alleged Forgery In Ondo

Oluwagbemiro Ogunseyi, a former in-law of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, was brought before an Ondo State Magistrate Court on Tuesday for alleged forgery and illegal conversion of N26 million.

The suspect is the brother of Queen Naomi Silekunola, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife. He allegedly committed the crime in September 2019 and has since been charged with three counts of forgery and criminal conversion.

It was claimed that he had altered the Atibiti Faaye Family’s receipt.

Sections 467 and 390(8)(b) of Ondo State’s 2006 Criminal Code Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws, provide penalties for the offences.

When the charges were read to him, Ogunseyi pleaded not guilty

READ ALSO: Ooni Of Ife’s Estranged Wife, Olori Naomi Bags Doctorate Degree

According to the charges, “That you, Ogunseyi Akinfolarin, fraudulently converted the sum of N26m being proceeds of sale of plots of land belonging to Atibuti Oni at Akure, Ondo State.”

DSP Osoobu Itunu, the prosecuting counsel, stated that the case was ready to be opened because every witness was prepared to give a statement.

Justice Yemi Fasanmi, the presiding judge, adjourned the case until January 9, 2023.