Osimhen Wins Best Young Player At 2022 Globe Soccer Awards

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has won the best young player prize at the 2022 Globe Soccer Award.

The Napoli striker was awarded the prize in a ceremony held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai on Thursday.

“Congratulations to Victor Osimhen on winning the 2022 #GlobeSoccer Award for POWER HORSE EMERGING PLAYER OF THE YEAR,” Globe Soccer Awards wrote on its Twitter official handle.

Osimhen won the award ahead of Barcelona midfielder Gavi and Real Madrid midfielder Valverde.

The Nigerian has had an impressive season for Napoli with 10 goals scored in 14 appearances across all competitions.